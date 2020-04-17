Ellen Show Under Fire For Lack of Communication and Pay Cut Since COVID-19 Shutdown

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's crew members are livid and furious over the way the show's top producers are treating them during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 30 of the main stage crew have not received any written communication regarding their working hours status, pay, or inquiries surrounding their mental and physical health.

Variety is reporting that for over a month, the top brass in production of the show would give minimal answers when staffers called. Things further deteriorated with the crew when they discovered the show hired a non-union tech company to help DeGeneres tape at her home.

According to the trade paper, when production execs did speak with crew members, the majority of them were informed they would need to be prepared for a pay cut of 60 percent, despite the show still airing new episodes.

A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson stated,