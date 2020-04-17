Maurice Benard's Brand-New Memoir Reaches Major Milestone After Just One Week

Steven Bergman Photography

Congrats are in order for Maurice Benard (Sonny, General Hospital)! The actor's new memoir - Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital - hit #13 on The New York Times hardcover non-fiction bestseller list in its first week on the (metaphorical) shelves.

Publisher HarperCollins announced:

Congrats to Maurice!