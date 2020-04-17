Michael Park to Teach Virtual Acting Class to Raise Money for Broadway Bound Kids

Michael Park (ex-Jack, As the World Turns) is lending a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dear Evan Hansen actor is working with fellow Broadway stars to teach online acting classes; all proceeds will go to Broadway Bound Kids, which supports NYC kids through performing arts .

Park will pop in as the guest teacher for BBK's first-ever class on acting for TV and film. His course will begin on April 22. Other instructors for different BBK classes will include Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker and Mary Poppins' Laura Michelle Kelly. To enroll in a class or sponsor a student, visit here.