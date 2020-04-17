WATCH: Dr. Oz Apologizes and Dr. Phil Makes Controversial COVID-19 Comments

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Phil McGraw DoctorOz/YouTube

The doctors are in....trouble, that is! Just after coming under fire for calling the mortality rate if schools were reopened a "tradeoff" on FOX, Dr. Mehmet Oz is backtracking.

Oz publicly apologized in a video released to his social media. He noted that he "spent my career fighting to save lives in the operating room by minimizing risks.” Take a look below.

Meanwhile, his TV colleague, Dr. Phil McGraw, went on FOX and made remarks in which he compared the negative effects of COVID-19 lockdown to car accidents and deaths due to smoking. He said:

We have 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools but we don't shut the country down for that. But yet we're doing it for this?

The hashtag #MrPhil then began trending on Twitter, since the other circumstances are not contagious diseases like coronavirus and McGraw does not have a license to practice medicine.

