WATCH: Dr. Oz Apologizes and Dr. Phil Makes Controversial COVID-19 Comments

Author:
Publish date:
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Phil McGraw

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Phil McGraw

The doctors are in....trouble, that is! Just after coming under fire for calling the mortality rate if schools were reopened a "tradeoff" on FOX, Dr. Mehmet Oz is backtracking. 

Related: WATCH: Dr. Oz Comes Under Fire for Controversial Remarks on Reopening Schools

Oz publicly apologized in a video released to his social media. He noted that he "spent my career fighting to save lives in the operating room by minimizing risks.” Take a look below.

Meanwhile, his TV colleague, Dr. Phil McGraw, went on FOX and made remarks in which he compared the negative effects of COVID-19 lockdown to car accidents and deaths due to smoking. He said:

We have 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools but we don't shut the country down for that. But yet we're doing it for this? 

The hashtag #MrPhil then began trending on Twitter, since the other circumstances are not contagious diseases like coronavirus and McGraw does not have a license to practice medicine. 

JWatch Dr. Phil chat it up below.

Related Stories