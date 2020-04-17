WATCH: Dr. Phil Apologizes for Using "Probably Not Good Examples" in COVID-19 Remarks

Dr. Phil Show

Dr. Phil McGraw is taking a different tack. After comparing COVID-19 casualties to car accidents and drowning deaths on FOX, he made a statement on his daily broadcast.

McGraw said:

Now last night I said we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable deadly risks every day. Smoking, auto crashes, swimming. And yes, I know that those are not contagious. So probably bad examples. And I refer to them as numbers of deaths that we apparently find acceptable because we do little or nothing about them. I get that they are not contagious, so they are probably not good examples.

He continued:

I am not an infectious disease expert. I am not a microbiologist. I look at this from a human behavior psychological standpoint.

He added that:

[...]sometimes people can say something and you jump on the message, and you forget about what the longterm message is. My longterm message is, let’s stick together as Americans, care about our neighbors.

Watch his remarks at the end of the broadcast below.