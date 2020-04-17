WATCH: Wally Kurth Warns Filming Suspension Could Be "Dangerous" for Soaps

Steven Bergman Photography

Wally Kurth (Ned, General Hospital/Justin, Days of Our Lives) is a veteran of the soap game, and he's concerned. In a chat with on-screen son Freddie Smith (Sonny, DAYS) and girlfriend Alyssa Tabit on their The Freddie & Alyssa Show podcast, Kurth revealed that the delays in filming due to coronavirus remind him of challenges soaps faced in the 1990s.

The veteran actor shared:

They’re going to run out of shows, and I think that’s dangerous. All I know is that I remember the days when during the O.J. Simpson trial we lost a lot of viewers because once viewers tune out it’s sometimes hard to go back.

DAYS has an advantage. in that it films so far ahead that it has ample original episodes to air for months to come. Kurth noted:

It will have the only original content for soaps. I have a feeling we may gain a few viewers.

He also reminisced with long-standing relationships with co-stars, including Jane Eliot (Tracy, GH) and John Aniston (Victor, DAYS).

Watch the chat go down below.