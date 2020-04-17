When Will Soaps Run Out of New Episodes to Air?

Since filming on all four soaps has shut down for the moment due to COVID-19, each show is running out of content. How long do the sudsers have before they completely expend their arsenal of new episodes?

The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital are all airing reruns on Fridays, notes Rosemary Rossi for The Wrap. And GH is taking things a step further by including more flashbacks to stretch out the new episodes.

Insiders tell The Wrap that that those three soaps have sufficient new episodes to run through mid- to late May. What about after that? The publication reports:

The two CBS shows are in the planning stages of the next step to take if the production shutdown continues, a person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap, but there’s no clear path forward.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives' advanced filming schedule serves it well. The show has episodes going through October: