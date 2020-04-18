The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dr. Escobar Beats Flo Like She Stole Something

Monica Ruiz

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) takes Flo (Katrina Bowden) down.

Bill (Don Diamont) goes after Quinn (Rena Sofer) for busting his kiss with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a little bonding time.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Quinn lay a guilt trip on Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Sally (Courtney Hope) has second thoughts about her scheme to snag Wyatt.

Bill (Don Diamont) tries to reconcile with Katie, but can this relationship be saved?

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) pops into Forrester to check in one her dramatic sisters.

Bill talks with Wyatt about women.