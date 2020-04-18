Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Introduces Victor to the Business End of Her Blade

Stacy Haiduk

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Li Shin (Remington Hoffman), the son of DiMera board member Wei Shin (Michael Hagiwara) arrives in Salem and mixes it up with Gabi (Camila Banus), Abigail (Kate Mansi), and Chad (Billy Flynn).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) confronts Victor (John Aniston) about switching alive Rachel for dead Mickey.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) have a productive chat at Statesville.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) tells Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) to go be with Justin (Wally Kurth)

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) tears into Xander (Paul Telfer) about the baby switch.

Sarah and Rachel hit Paris and encounter Jeanne (Christine Kellogg-Darrin).

Justin is none too pleased to be sloppy seconds.

Christian (Brock Kelly) and Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) have a little brother-sister bonding time.

Chad and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) have a plan.

Kristen uses her blade of justice on Victor.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) cling to each other for support as their friends and families go through hell.

Tony and Anna (Leann Hunley) say "deuces" to Salem.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) wants to work with Abe (James Reynolds).

Family loyalties separate Chad and Abigail.

Brady is torn between his blood family and his chosen one.

A new man (Brandon Barash) arrives in Salem who looks VERY familiar to a VERY shocked Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Gabi.