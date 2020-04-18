General Hospital Spoilers: Valentin Decides His Devil Child Is Better Off With Lulu

James Patrick Stuart

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) hatch a plan to push Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) towards the altar.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is gutted to learn that Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) is following in his footsteps.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is surprised when something goes differently than he originally intended.

Willow is also gutted.

Nina gets even more familiar with Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) considers bidding the PCPD adieu.

Valentin decides that Charlotte is probably better off in Lulu's (Emme Rylan) custody.

In her time away from Jason (Steve Burton), Sam (Kelly Monaco) runs into Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Michael really wants to hang out with Wiley to make sure Nelle doesn't snatch him.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) has some ungood news to share.

Sonny skips out on Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Sam FINALLY apologizes to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).