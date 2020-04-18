Michelle Stafford, Melissa Ordway

The ratings are out for the week of April 6-10, 2020 and the news is just kind of meh. (Source: Soap Opera Network). After hitting some ratings surges over the past few weeks, all soaps are down in total viewers. Did the surge hit a peak or were the storylines less than satisfying? Let's get into it . . .

Peter Bergman

The Young and the Restless continued its time at #1 in total viewers for a second consecutive week by drawing 4,076,000 viewers. These numbers were down for the week by 91,000 viewers and year to year by 180,000 viewers. The viewership for Y&R has settled over the past two weeks after quite a roller coaster during the early and middle part of March. The good news continues as Y&R remained #1 in all key demos and was the only daytime drama to gain viewers as Jack (Peter Bergman) threw down the gauntlet on Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) continued their game of petty pattycake.

Thorsten Kaye

The Bold and the Beautiful held pretty steady this week by drawing 3,183,000 viewers for the week - down only 22,000 viewers. These numbers also represent a drop of 152,000 viewers year to year. The viewership for B&B has also settled over the past two weeks after a very eventful March that culminated in the CBS daytime drama grabbing #1 in all categories from its network mate Y&R. The key demos for B&B remained fairly stable in the key demos, maintaining its #2 status in all categories as Shauna (Denise Richards) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) frolicked in Las Vegas, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wondered where, oh where her beloved had gone.

Sofia Mattsson, Chad Duell

General Hospital held fairly steady from the week before drawing 2,360,000 viewers, while dropping 79,000. The long range news is better for the ABC daytime drama as they posted year to year gains of 135,000 viewers. The key demos continued the theme of steady numbers with GH hanging on to #3 in all but one category (tied with DAYS for #3 in 18-34 rating) as Nelle (Chloe Lanier) told Carly (Laura Wright) who she was, and Michael (Chad Duell) continued to fret over Wiley and whether or not to marry one of Carly's background singers.

Linsey Godfrey, Greg Vaughan

Days of Our Lives drew 2,161,000 viewers for the week representing a drop of 108,000 viewers for the week - the most of the four daytime dramas. The long range news was also better for DAYS as they posted year to year gains of 50,000 viewers. The key demos held fairly steady from the week before with DAYS occupying the #4 spot in all categories except women 18-34 (tied GH for #3) as Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tried something new by telling Eric (Greg Vaughan) the truth about Mickey, and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) prepared for one hell of a wedding day.

That's it for this week! What do you think? Do these numbers represent the stories you saw on your screens? Sound off in the comments!