Good Morning America is getting a dose of royalty. Meghan Markle (now the Duchess of Sussex) will be previewing a pre-recorded asset from her new Disney documentary, Elephant, on April 20, Deadline reports.

GMA had previously released a promo implying the Duchess would appear in person on the program. Her reps have since denied that claim. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, recently relocated to Los Angeles after living in London and Canada.