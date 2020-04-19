WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Enlists Matthew McConaughey for Another Soap Parody

Jimmy Fallon is back at it, releasing another episode of his COVID-19 soap opera parody, The Longest Days of Our Lives. This time, he brought on pal Matthew McConaughey for the ride.

Fallon added a new twist: Kristen Wiig's Vanessa had somehow remotely conceived. But who's the daddy: Will Ferrell's Fontaine or Fallon's Winston? A new French doc, played by McConaughey, enters the picture, and soapy twists about.

Watch the hilarity ensue below.