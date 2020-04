The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Dollar Bill Wants to Reinvest In Katie

Don Diamont, Heather Tom

Unlike his rival Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), $Bill (Don Diamont) owns his misdeeds on The Bold and the Beautiful. He tells Wyatt (Darin Brooks) he doesn't want to be with his smoochmate Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but with Katie (Heather Tom).

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) tries to reason with her sister, but Katie's not sure she can put her trust in Bill again.

Watch the new B&B promo below: