Hunky Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) has seduced and strangled his way across Days of Our Lives, but what's the deal with his murderous ways? Kelly spoke to Soaps in Depth about Evan's motivations for killing Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), growing up the son of a supervillain, and his wooing of Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Kelly has delved into his character's psyche a bit to understand why Evan killed his son's mother. He said:

He just wanted to be a father to his son and she was irrational in not letting him be there for David.

He also thinks that having a dysfunctional dad like Orpheus (George DelHoyo) might have played a role in Evan's misbehavior. He shared:

He is a little off. I’m sure that a lot has to do with how he was raised, or the lack [of guidance] by his own dad… He’s a good guy with good intentions, but he’s also highly compulsive and dangerous.

And were Evan's feelings for Sonny ever real? They were, the actor maintained: