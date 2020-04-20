Days of Our Lives Promo: Gabi Sees Dead People . . . Or Does She?

Camila Banus

Gabi (Camila Banus) gets the shock of her life on Days of Our Lives. She spots her late husband Stefan (Brandon Barash) . . . or someone who looks just like him.

Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) takes the reins in her brother Christian's (Brock Kelly) case. She lets Rafe (Galen Gering) know that daddy will be taking over David's care.

Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) on the run, but it's not long before someone comes a-knockin'. How long can she stay gone with Rachel?

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) snaps and takes her rage out on a not-so-innocent Victor (John Aniston).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: