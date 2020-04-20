Ellen Pompeo Calls Out "Old White Guy TV Docs" for COVID-19 Responses

From a fictional TV doctor to some real ones! Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey) is calling out medical professionals that she says are "making careless statements" about COVID-19 treatment and casualties.

Pompeo tweeted:

She also added on to a tweet W. Kamau Bell featuring pics of Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Dr. Phil McGraw.

Pompeo noted:

