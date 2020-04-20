Tristan Rogers, Bradford Anderson

Social distancing be damned! Robert (Tristan Rogers) steps right into Spinelli's (Bradford Anderson) personal space when he feels threatened by him on General Hospital.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) may be the spoiler in Michael's (Chad Duell) plans for a quickie wedding. In the long run however, Chase (Josh Swickard) may be the odd man out.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has no time for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and intervenes on Ava's (Maura West) behalf.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) makes a promise to Molly (Haley Pullos) he may not be able to keep.

Watch the new GH promo below: