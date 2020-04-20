Hang On to Your Hat: Here Come More Cast Reunions!

There are multiple cast reunions from long gone CBS soap operas scheduled in the coming days. They are hosted by Alan Locher on his YouTube page, The Locher Room.

Guiding Light cast members Maeve Kinkead (ex-Vanessa), Kurt McKinney (ex-Matt), Gina Tognoni (ex-Dinah), and Bryan Buffington (ex-Bill) will appear on April 21 at 3 PM.

Another GL reunion will feature Laura Wright (ex-Cassie), Cynthia Watros (ex-Annie), Wes Ramsey (ex-Sam), Daniel Cosgrove (ex-Bill), and Emme Rylan (ex-Lizzie). This group (except for Cosgrove) are currently on ABC's General Hospital and are scheduled for April 22 at 3 PM.

As the World Turns and All My Children cast members Cady McClain (ex-Rosanna, ATWT; ex-Dixie, AMC), Jon Lindstrom (ex-Craig, ATWT), and Michael E. Knight (ex-Tad, AMC) will gather on April 24 at 2 PM.

The next GL group includes Crystal Chappell (ex-Olivia), Jessica Leccia (ex-Natalia), Frank Dicopoulos (ex-Frank), Michelle Ray Smith (ex-Ava), and E.J. Bonilla (ex-Rafe). They will be featured on April 29 at 3 PM.

All times listed are Eastern time. If you've missed out or can't catch these live, you can watch the recorded versions HERE. Then, come back and leave your comments!