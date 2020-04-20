Robert Palmer Watkins Opens Up About Possible Return to General Hospital

Steven Bergman Photography

Is Dillon Quartermaine coming back to Port Charles? The character's most recent portrayer, Robert Palmer Watkins, chatted with Digital Journal about possibly returning to General Hospital.

The actor shared he'd be happy to head back to Port Chuck:

I would be open to making a return at some point. I loved the role of Dillon and General Hospital will always be family.

Meanwhile, he's got a lot of other projects on deck, including two new Lifetime movies - Revenge for Daddy and Nanny Danger. Watkins added: