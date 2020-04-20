The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards Hints at What's to Come for Shauna

Steven Bergman Photography

Denise Richards (Shauna, The Bold and the Beautiful) isn't predicting another Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) anytime soon. In fact, she thinks Shauna and Ridge are in it for the long haul!

Richards shared with Hollywood Life:

I think it’s just the beginning.

Related: WATCH: The Ladies of The Bold and the Beautiful "Don't Rush" to Get Glammed Up

Sure, she let him return to Los Angeles after their sojourn in Vegas, but that doesn't mean Quinn (Rena Sofer)'s BFF is giving up on the fashion designer anytime soon. Richards added:

I think she really loves him, and I think that’s also why she left. It was very hard for her to stay knowing how in love she is with him. He’s married and she doesn’t want to interfere with that either, so I think that’s why she left but deep down I think she’s obviously hoping there will be something there between the two of them.

Either way, expect more battles with the current Mrs. Forrester, Brooke, when filming resumes.