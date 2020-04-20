The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful Out Of New Eps, Effective April 23

Sorry, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful viewers. CBS' only two soaps will run out of new episodes on by the end of this week. On April 23, the last original episodes for both shows will air, as the soaps shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Y&R and B&B were a little bit of a month ahead with taped shows ready for air when they were shut down but CBS has a plan in motion for viewers.

Starting April 27, the Eye Network will air classic episodes of the shows with legendary theme weeks with Y&R. They will be kicking things off with "Katherine the Great" week, featuring the late grand dame herself, Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), going as far back as 1990.

Over at The Bold and the Beautiful, the most-watched soap in the world will have "Escape to Monte Carlo" week, where it centers on cast members Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), John McCook (Eric Forrester), Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), and Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) in the city along the French Riviera.

Viewers of the show will get two documentary-style, "making of" episodes - that were filmed on location - on April 27 and 28. Two "Becoming Bold and Beautiful" episodes will showcase never-before-seen and rare behind-the-scene footage of the cast and crew and showrunner Bradley Bell as they film. On April 24, viewers will watch the Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions face-off.

Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment's Amy Reisenbach said in a released statement,

It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B. Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.

Look for Y&R and B&B actors to give bonus content with commentary at the start and end of many of the episodes, and more theme weeks to come.

Watch what's to come on Y&R and B&B below!