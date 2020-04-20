One Live to Live grad Laura Harrier (ex-Destiny #2) has found herself in the Ryan Murphy universe. Harrier will star in Murphy's upcoming Netflix series, Hollywood. Harrier will play Camilla Washington, a starlet trying to make her way in the business.

The miniseries centers on aspiring actors and filmmakers in Hollywood during the post-World War II period as they try to get a foothold in Tinseltown. Every character gives a bird's-eye view of the Golden Age of Hollywood and showcases racial, gender, and sexuality biases, along with unfair systems that continue to plague the film and television industry to this day.

The series will examine and reveal the decades-old power hierarchy and how Hollywood might look if they were dismantled. Harrier is part of an all-star studded cast which features Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Jake Picking, Jim Parsons, Joe Mantello, Maude Apatow, Patti LuPone, Samara Weaving, and Queen Latifah as Hattie McDaniel.

Watch the trailer below.

Hollywood debuts May 1 on Netflix.