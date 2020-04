The Young and the Restless Promo: Smug Kyle Has Two Words for Theo

Michael Mealor

The Jabot contest comes to an end on The Young and the Restless. Jack (Peter Bergman) tried to set Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) straight by pitting them against each other. Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle set a trap for Theo, and he got busted.

Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) get closer.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: