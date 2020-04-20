YouTube Star Nikkie de Jager Describes Ellen Show as "Teletubbies After Dark"

Nikkie de Jager, Ellen DeGeneres TheEllenShow/YouTube

Makeup artist and YouTube star Nikkie de Jager (aka NikkieTutorials) appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2020. In a new interview with Dutch publication &C, de Jager recalled her poor treatment on the talk show.

de Jager noted that she wasn't permitted to use the studio bathrooms:

Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: 'Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!' But instead I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked. I was expecting a Disney show, but got Teletubbies after dark. Every guest at Ellen's had a private toilet, but I didn't. I was not allowed to use the nearest toilet, because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers. Why do they get a private toilet, I thought. But in the end my item had eight million views afterwards and theirs two million, ha!

Overall, was the experience worthwhile, though? de Jager added:

It was a great summary for people who didn't know me, but people who already knew me expected more news. F*ck, I should have just sat with Eva, I thought then.

de Jager came out as a transgender woman in January in an inspiring video that garnered millions of views. She said she was forced to come out publicly because someone was attempting to blackmail her. Watch de Jager's appearance on Ellen below.

This isn't the first time Ellen DeGeneres and her hit talk show have come under fire recently. Recently, the mogul has been called out for allegedly poor treatment of employees, a controversial joke, and more.

Related: Ellen Show Under Fire For Lack of Communication and Pay Cut Since COVID-19 Shutdown

Related: WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Draws Ire for COVID-19 Quarantine Joke

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Defends Friendship with Ex-POTUS George W. Bush