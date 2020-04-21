What better way to spend a quarantine than investing in a new digital series called . . . Quarantine? The series is set in current day Los Angeles. The stay home mandate led director and executive producer Jerry Ying to create a scripted show about the COVID-19 pandemic. The series is shot on Zoom. Ying is also the founder of the commercial and film production company, Hero LA. The show is based on,

An out-of-work cast, from the (fictional) TV Soap Chino Hills, stay connected via Zoom during the LA Quarantine of 2020. As the anxiety and pressure of isolation builds, their relationships will be tested beyond even what their characters on “Chino HIlls” have to face. Will they survive? Will their affairs come to light? We don’t know. No one knows. The quarantine is still writing itself.

The series will contribute any proceeds it makes to SAG-AFTRA’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Quarantine premiered on Thursday, April 19 and features former All My Children favorites Jennifer Bassey (ex-Marian) and Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall). The second episode was released earlier today.

New episodes can be watched each weekday at 10 AM Pacific on their YouTube channel HERE until the stay at home order is lifted.

Watch the pilot and latest episodes below: