Ex-Dayplayer Martin Thompson Jokes That He's a "Recovering and Repentant" Soap Actor

Martin Thompson played bit roles on New York-based soaps before, most notably as Gate Attendant on The Edge of Night, as Patrick in four episodes of All My Children, and on Guiding Light (although IMDb doesn't list his credit). In a new interview, Thompson, now focusing on stage performances and teaching acting, had jokes.

He told Broadway World:

I'm a recovering and repentant former New York soap opera actor (All My Children, Guiding Light, The Edge of Night) with numerous award-winning and critically-acclaimed New York and regional stage performances across the country, which are now most likely forgotten - and perhaps best left to the imagination. Today, however, I continue my meteoric rise to obscurity by working in Los Angeles Theatre!

Now, he has been designated an "Official Sherlock Holmes Performer" by several major Sherlock Holmes fan societies. But all that's on hold at the moment. He advised other actors