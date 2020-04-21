John Oliver Calls Wendy Williams "an Oasis of Truth in a World Full of Lies"

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is diving into daytime. More specifically, host John Oliver is appreciating the content Wendy Williams is putting out. He's loving Wendy @ Home, the remote version of The Wendy Williams Show.

The Daily Show alum, who's broadcasting remotely himself, shared some clips from Wendy @ Home and enthused over how the Queen of All Media is leaning into her quirky behavior. He shared:

She's sharing a screen with a life-sized Betty Boop decked out in Supreme gear, Chanel accessories and a disco ball, and somehow, [Wendy is] still the most engrossing thing in that shot, eating a lamb chop in a weirdly dominant manner. Not many people can pull that off.

The British comic loved seeing Wendy really living her best life by snacking while presenting, saying her show is "an oasis of truth in a world full of lies." He said:

This isn't what people do. This is what Wendy Williams does. Because Wendy has ascended to a level of 'f*cks not given' that no human has ever achieved before.

Watch the clip below for a sweet surprise from Oliver to Williams.