Steven Bergman Photography

TV dynamo Hilary Curtis Winters Hamilton Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) took Genoa City by storm before passing away in the arms of true love Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). So, when the outspoken reporter's doppelgänger, legal eagle Amanda Sinclair, showed up on The Young and the Restless, viewers were eager to know the differences between the two women. Morgan shared the ins and outs of playing Hilary vs. Amanda with Soap Opera Digest.

Morgan is still exploring the nuances of the two women. She explained:

I'm still trying to figure out ways to make all that stuff interesting because she’s not as big of a character as Hilary was, but Amanda’s driven and grounded and she’s a strong woman in her own right. But just finding those different nuances has been a fun journey. It’s had its challenges because I got so used to playing Hilary for so long.

Hilary also played opposite different characters (Devon, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes)). Amanda is currently mixing it up with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). Morgan reflected:

I feel like I’m getting to a place where I know Amanda’s voice and how she says certain things. Now it’s just a matter of getting to know everybody else in Genoa City. I think that will change her dynamic and that’s slowly happening. Like, who she is with Billy versus who she is with Nate versus who she is with Devon.

She added:

Hilary didn’t have any kind of relationship with Billy, so I never really worked with Jason [Thompson, Billy], but I’ve always heard that he’s a great actor to work with. He and I talked about how it would be really interesting to have this strong platonic relationship because you don’t see that a lot in soaps.

