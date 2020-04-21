Soap Star-Helmed Scoob! Headed to Homes, Not Theaters

The latest reimagining of Scooby Doo is headed to a TV near you! The animated flick Scoob! - starring, and written by, CBS soap grads - will hit Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and premium digital ownership in America and Canada on May 15. That was the original movie theater release date for the film.

It didn't hurt the film was done by the time lockdown hit, so Warner Bros. is making sure fans still get their Scooby Snacks. The flick won't screen in theaters, even after quarantine is done. Warner Bros. Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff shared:

While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content. We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together.

Scoob! features the vocal talents of Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly, The Bold and the Beautiful), McKenna Grace (ex-Faith, The Young and the Restless) and Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy, As the World Turns). Eyal Podell (ex-Adrian, Y&R) helmed the screenplay.