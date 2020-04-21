Steven Bergman Photography

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, The Young and the Restless; ex-Margaux, General Hospital; ex-Maggie/Frankie, All My Children) is loving life as a mom. The actress and hubby Rob Meder welcomed baby girl Josephine James (AKA "JJ" or "JoJo") on March 27. They showed off their precious bundle of joy (remotely!) to Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin, GH) on Entertainment Tonight.

Related: The Young and the Restless' Elizabeth Hendrickson Welcomes a Baby Girl!

Hendrickson took Cohen on a tour of her beautiful home. The Emmy nominee also admitted she's not sure when Y&R will resume filming, but she doesn't mind taking her time with her family. She shared:

I have no idea. I mean, I love Greg [Rikaart, Kevin] but we know that love scenes on soaps are just the worst, right? So, if they’re gonna cut those, I’m totally fine with it!

Watch the sweet clip below.