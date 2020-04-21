WATCH: Maurice Benard Gets Open and Honest about Mental Health on The Talk
Maurice Benard (Sonny, General Hospital) is on the promo path for his New York Times bestselling memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital. Now, he's chatting up coping with COVID-19 quarantine and the story behind his autobiography with the ladies of The Talk.
In the discussion, Benard admitted that the initial appeal of quarantine is starting to wear on him a bit. He misses work! He shared:
I’ve got to be honest, [I] feel trapped, and I’ve got a big home. It doesn’t matter how big the home is, I feel a little bit trapped.
He also delved into some of the most challenging episodes he's faced while dealing with bipolar disorder. He added:
One time I went into a Blockbuster and I thought I saw Jesus, and I went back to my wife who was at McDonald’s and I said, ‘Honey, honey…I saw Jesus at Blockbuster.’ I said, ‘You got to go come see him, you got to come to see him’ and we go in there and there’s a guy with long hair and a beard… He looked like Jesus, but obviously wasn’t Jesus, and so that was the beginning of a rough, rough time.
Watch Mo open up below.