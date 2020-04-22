Chrishell Stause Gets Second Season of Selling Sunset, Signs to New Agency

Chrishell Stause

Daytime stunner Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives; ex-Amanda, All My Children; ex-Bethany, The Young and the Restless) is revving up during COVID-19 quarantine! The actress' reality show, Selling Sunset, was just commissioned for a second season, according to Deadline.

Selling Sunset features Stause getting her real estate career up and going in the luxury Los Angeles realty scene. Consisting of eight 30-minute episodes, the second season will hit Netflix on May 22. Meanwhile, Stause has also signed a deal with United Talent Agency (UTA) for representation.