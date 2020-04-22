Steven Bergman Photography

Christopher Sean (ex-Paul, Days of Our Lives) is keeping busy during quarantine. The actor told Digital Journal:

Luckily, I set myself up for success with my in-home studio to do voice-over work and it has worked wonders for us. I am waiting to go back to work. I booked a job in Montreal and I'm filming a secret project, where I am one of the leads. I am very excited to announce it soon.

He has fond memories of his days on DAYS, including "being told that I was going to be Drake Hogestyn [John]'s son." Sean loved another key moment:

Also, when my character, Paul Narita, comes out to his mother and then his grandfather. For me, that was the most important moment in my daytime tenure, since it was an honest, genuine and scary moment. I wanted to make sure it was real, honest and genuine. So many people deal with that and I wanted to tell their stories.

In that vein, he will be part of the October 10 Salem Proud event to support the Los Angeles LGBT Center; find out more here.