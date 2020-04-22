Crystal Chappell Launches Reel Women's Network, Speculates on Her Characters' Fates

Steven Bergman Photography

Crystal Chappell ex-Carly, Days of Our Lives; ex-Danielle, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Olivia, Guiding Light) is doing it big! She recently launched a digital platform called Reel Women's Network, which describes itself as an outlet to "created to showcase and celebrate the work of Women and Women-Identified Filmmakers and Content Creators."

She talked to Soap Central about her new venture and whether or not we'll see Dr. Carly Manning back on Days of Our Lives anytime soon.

She shared:

We have done our research, and there isn't a major platform for women that we know of... nothing online, being on the go, as we are now, where female content creators can actually be showcased. And I just know, having done Venice for a decade now, what some of the challenges are in getting your show out there, and being very fortunate to have people support Venice, how important it is to showcase other women's talents.

And what's up with Carly? She speculated:

If I were to imagine her somewhere, it would be donating her time. She has probably become a lawyer!

Chappell added:

It would just have to be the right time, the right story. I wouldn't mind doing something that has a beginning, a middle, and an end. To do a story like that. It would be interesting to see what life is like beyond Bo [Peter Reckell]!

Chappell has also speculated on where GL's Olivia would be with Natalia (Jessica Leccia). She said: