DC #963: Flashback Fridays

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless and daytime headlines and storylines, including:

Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil get in hot water for coronavirus comments.

Ridge jets to Vegas on The Bold and the Beautiful. What is up with Sally?

Brandon Barash returns to Days of Our Lives. Sarah goes on the run. Orpheus is free to roam Salem.

General Hospital's date for returning to production is delayed. Violet celebrates her birthday.

We are living for The Young and the Restless' flashback episodes. Is the Kyle vs. Theo rivalry lame?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

