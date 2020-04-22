WATCH: Dr. Oz Backtracks on COVID-19 "Cure": "The Fact of the Matter Is, We Don’t Know"

Dr. Mehmet Oz is once again backtracking after making controversial remarks. Recently, he advocated the possible use of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure; now, once the drug has been shown to cause deaths and not cure COVID-19, Oz is reconsidering his stance.

Related: WATCH: Dr. Oz Comes Under Fire for Controversial Remarks on Reopening Schools

Related: WATCH: Dr. Oz Apologizes and Dr. Phil Makes Controversial COVID-19 Comments

Appearing on Fox & Friends on April 22, the doc admitted:

The VA study looked at older and quite a bit sicker patients—all male patients—in their hospitals and they showed that the drug by itself didn’t help, it might harm that population.

He added:

The fact of the matter is, we don’t know. Thankfully these medications are prescription-only, so doctors are desperately awaiting the completion of the higher quality randomized trials, and we’ve covered them on the show several times.

As The Daily Beast noted, Oz also now supports Dr. Anthony Fauci's methods, after previously decrying them. Oz said:

I got to say, I think at this point there is so much data coming from so many places, we are better off waiting for the randomized trials Dr. Fauci has been asking for. Otherwise, it’s—we keep reacting back and forth for studies that show opposite results. And a lot of it might have to do with when you get the medication.

Watch the interview below.