ABC to Air Two-Hour Special Called The Story of Soaps

ABC, Disney

ABC has played host to many soaps over the years, and those are coming home to roost on May 19. At 8 PM EST that evening, the network, in conjunction with People magazine, will air the two-hour special The Story of Soaps, chronicling the importance of daytime dramas in America.

The program will feature soap fans and soap alums alike, including primetime and movie stars who got their start on the sudsers. The first promo includes blurbs from Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas, Loving), who stated that "daytime created serialized television, which we love now.”

The Story of Soaps will prominently highlight the genre's role in popularizing serialized drama and allowing female creatives to flourish. Don't miss input from Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children), Carol Burnett (ex-Verla, AMC), and more ladies of sudsers!

Check out the promo below.