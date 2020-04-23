Buy a Piece of CBS Soap Opera History with Bill and Lee Phillip Bell's Malibu Manse

Ever wanted to live like a soap icon? Then the house for you is available! The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful co-creator Lee Phillip Bell passed away earlier this year. Now, the Malibu Colony, California, home she shared with husband - and partner-in-soap, William J. Bell - on the market for $21.5 million.

The Bells bought the beachfront property for $4.365 million in 1989. Located in an exclusive gated community, the house clocks in at 3,295 square feet. The four-bedroom, three-bath home also boasts a pool.