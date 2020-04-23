Candace Cameron Bure Calls Co-Hosting The View "the Most Difficult Job" She's Had

Steven Bergman Photography

Candace Cameron Bure is featured in the May issue of Good Housekeeping, in which she opens up about her decades in the entertainment industry. Of course, that means delving into her time co-hosting The View.

Cameron Bure reflected:

That was a super tough job. It helped me grow a lot, but that was the most difficult job I've had to date.

She felt that staying up-to-date on current events and politics was "tiring" and stated that handling more liberal audiences and co-hosts was difficult:

It's harder, so you always feel like you're fighting to speak your opinion.

Cameron Bure would be into doing another talk show, though, perhaps one that's "a little lighter and more fun." Would you tune in? Sound off in the comments: