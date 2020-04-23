Ex-"Steve Harvey" Exec Jason Kurtz Joins The Drew Barrymore Show

The Drew Barrymore Show is one step closer to hitting the air. Deadline reports that Jason Kurtz has joined CBS Television Distribution's freshman chatfest as its executive producer. Kurtz has been involved in a development deal at NBCUniversal for the past three years.

Elaine Bauer Brooks, EVP of Development at CTD, said:

We are thrilled to have Jason on board The Drew Barrymore Show. He not only has an enormous amount of daytime experience, but Jason is an incredibly creative producer, who immediately connected with the unique spirit of this show.

Kurtz previously helmed Harry Connick Jr.'s short-lived show, Harry. He also served as co-creator and co-executive producer on Steve Harvey from 2012, where he stayed for our seasons. Kurtz said: