Soaps In Depth Magazine to End Print Publication

Sad news for the soap opera world. Soaps In Depth, the biweekly magazine created by Bauer Publications, is to cease publishing in print. The series of magazines first started in 1997 and they focused on each of three networks' soaps, with ABC Soaps In Depth, CBS Soaps In Depth, and NBC Soaps In Depth.

NBC Soaps In Depth was discontinued two years later in 1999, when Another World and Sunset Beach were cancelled, leaving Passions and Days of Our Lives to be featured in ABC and CBS editions of the magazines.

The last edition goes on sale May 4. On Thursday, Executive editor Richard Simms made the announcement via Twitter, stating,

Editor-in-chief Dawn Owens shared:

Truly the an end of an era.