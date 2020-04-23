Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Lexie Stevenson (ex-Mattie Ashby) is asking for help with regards to her father. The actress disclosed her father's battle with the coronavirus on Instagram and is looking for those who've recovered from it to be tested for plasma donations for her dad. Stevenson posted:

PLEASE READ: STEPS ON HOW TO DONATE INCLUDES ON SECOND AND 3RD SLIDE. My dad is in the ICU on a ventilator with COVID-19. Most people who get put on a ventilator don’t make it off and I have NEVER been this scared in my entire life. I am begging you to repost this and reach out if you are a match!! I’m 21 and not ready to say goodbye to my dad. We have way too much to do together. He is fighting for his life right now so prayers are encouraged and welcome. I am BEGGING you to repost this if you are reading. Please please please. It will not go unnoticed!!!

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the actress and her loved ones. To help Stevenson, view her post below.