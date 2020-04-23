The Young and the Restless to Air Paul and Christine's First Honeymoon This Friday

Doug Davidson, Lauralee Bell

The Young and the Restless is going back to the vault for yet another good and classic episode of the past. On Friday, Y&R will re-broadcast the honeymoon of Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) after their first marriage in 1996.

The couple are on an island paradise and are unaware their arch-nemesis Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is also there on vacation. Red is hellbent on having the island of Nevis to herself and comes up with a slimy way to upset Paul and Christine's trip.

Meanwhile, in Genoa City, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) plan a family dinner to reveal their baby news.