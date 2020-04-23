WATCH: Meghan McCain Says She Doesn't "Need to Co-Host" with Elisabeth Hasselbeck Again

Political news junkies looking for Meghan McCain and Elisabeth Hasselbeck to both sit around The View's table and dish the upcoming election can forget about it. Wednesday night, on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a viewer on Twitter asked McCain what her thoughts were when Hasselbeck co-hosted and said regarding the coronavirus pandemic people should "pray the virus away."

Back on March 11, Hasselbeck came back to her old stomping grounds, seven years after her departure to guest co-host. During Hasselbeck's appearance, the ladies discussed coronavirus and how President Donald Trump was handling the situation. Hasselbeck stated,

I think we should prepare. I think we should pray. I’m not going to let coronavirus rule me and let it be an idol. I’m going to use Purell.

Related: WATCH: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Squares Off with The View Panelists over Coronavirus

McCain who has praised Hasselbeck for leading the way for her to gain her spot on The View's panel, was dismayed by her remarks and isn't interested in sharing the table with her again. McCain told Cohen, who has recently recovered from the illness himself,

I think it’s really really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that, and I don’t need to co-host together with her again. And it’s unfortunate cause I’ve been a huge fan for a long time. Anyone who is screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I really don’t have a lot of time for right now.

Watch McCain and Cohen below.