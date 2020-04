All My Children's Eva LaRue Adopts Dog Belonging to Late Ex-Husband John Callahan

Steven Bergman Photography

John Callahan (ex-Edmund, All My Children) died of a stroke on March 28. Now, his ex-wife, Eva LaRue (ex-Maria, AMC), has adopted his adorable dog, Cali.

In an Instagram post, she called the pup "John's baby." She shared: