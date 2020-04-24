Desperate Housewives' Alum Shirley Knight Dead at 83

Shirley Knight

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning actress, Shirley Knight died yesterday at the age of 83. During her impressive career, which spanned over 60 years, Knight appeared in over 50 theatrical films, plays, and television series.

She was also featured in the brief role of Claire on One Life to Live. Knight is probably best known to soap audiences for her role as Phyllis Van De Kamp on the long running ABC series Desperate Housewives. She is survived by her two children.