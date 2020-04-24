Stacy Haiduk, Eric Martsolf

The ratings are out for the week of April 13-17, 2020, and they give us some reasons to cheer and some reasons to jeer. (Source: Soap Opera Network). The underdogs made some gains and the front runners took some hits. Let's get into it . . .

Chad Duell, Katelyn MacMullen

The cheers begin with General Hospital, which gained the most total viewers this week with 77,000 viewers (2,437,000/1.79). The news gets even better when you look at the yearly numbers, with GH picking up 274,000 viewers. The key demos also provide a little pick me up as GH snagged #2 in women 18-49 (viewers), and a tie for #1 in rating for the same category. This week's stories featured Nina (Cynthia Watros) giving Jax (Ingo Rademacher) the business about Nelle (Chloe Lanier), and the scintillating quad of Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Michael (Chad Duell), Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), and Chase (Josh Swickard) discussing whether they should play musical chairs with their partners.

Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols

The cheers continue over at Days of Our Lives, which gained 76,000 viewers for the week (2,237,000/1.58). The news, again, gets even better when checking the yearly numbers with DAYS demonstrating a gain of 160,000 viewers. The key demos add a little pep in DAYS step with the NBC daytime drama bumping up to #3 in women 18-49 (viewers) and tying for #1 in rating for the same category. DAYS was also the only daytime drama that posted both weekly and yearly gains in all categories. This week's stories featured Eric (Greg Vaughan) FINALLY having a reason for brooding as he gave Xander (Paul Telfer) the business about the baby switch, and Steve's (Stephen Nichols) memories of his Sweetness (Mary Beth Evans) came flooding back.

Monica Ruiz, Courtney Hope

The jeers begin with The Bold and the Beautiful, but not with the weekly numbers, as the CBS daytime drama held on to all 3,183,000 viewers (2.34). The jeers really kick in with the long range numbers, with B&B dropping 237,000 viewers year to year. The key demos are not terribly rosy either, as B&B dropped to #4 in viewers for women 18-49 (though also tied for #1 in rating in the same category). This week's stories featured Sally (Courtney Hope) and Penny (Monica Ruiz) playing bob and weave with that meddling Flo (Katrina Bowden), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna (Denise Richards) frolicked at her Vegas digs.

Eric Braeden

The jeers conclude over at The Young and the Restless as they dropped 234,000 viewers for the week (3,842,000/2.79) and an icky 350,000 viewers year to year. The key demos provide a little relief from all our jeering as the CBS daytime drama maintained its #1 status in all categories - but the competition is close behind. This week's stories featured Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) bathing in the fun and frivolity of blackmailing Victor (Eric Braeden) about a murder nobody ever knew happened, and Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) pulling a fast one on Theo (Tyler Johnson).

Well, that's it for this week. What do you think? Are these cheers and jeers representative of the stories you saw on your screen? Sound off in the comments!