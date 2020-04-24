Soap Star Sean Kanan Talks Not Making Soaps "the Butt of the Joke" on Studio City

Steven Bergman Photography

Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon, The Bold and the Beautiful/The Young and the Restless; ex-A.J., General Hospital; ex-Jude, Sunset Beach) is getting soapy in his digital series, Studio City. He talked to Soap Hub's Michael Maloney about creating a show where soaps aren't "the butt of the joke" and the possibility of returning to B&B.

Related: Sean Kanan Brings Dishy Digital Series to Amazon Prime

Kanan is determined to do justice to the genre that made him famous. He shared:

I think a lot of times soaps are portrayed with a nudge and wink. They can be the butt of the joke. I wanted to do something in which, for the most part, they’re played straight. We don’t want to come off where we are making fun of daytime.

Kanan isn't afraid to address complex issues, explaining:

We show the realities of the business and pertinent issues including ageism, #metoo, and other topics. That’s what I’ve always liked about soap operas. They’re in the vanguard of taking on social issues.

And fans might recognize Carolyn Hennesy's character, Gloria, whom he based, in part, on someone fans will remember. He shared:

Carolyn’s character is an amalgamation of the many stories I’d heard over the years about Gloria Monty [GH’s late, legendary producer].

Any chance of him heading back to B&B? Kanan's game! He said:

I have not met Annika Noelle [Hope] yet, but I hear she’s doing a fantastic job! It’d be fun to do scenes with her and meet my granddaughter!

Having you been loving Studio City? Would you be interested in seeing Deacon mix it up with Hope, Quinn (Rena Sofer), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and co. in Los Angeles again? Sound off in the comments!