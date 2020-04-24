Scott Layne of Spectrum Celebrity Events works tirelessly to raise money for LGBTQ+ causes by enlisting the help of soap stars. Although the upcoming Days of Our Lives "Salem Proud" event has been postponed due to COVID-19, Layne has rescheduled it.

He spoke to Digital Journal about how he got involved in raising money for important causes through soaps and the stars that he's worked with to help others. Layne explained:

My husband, Matt, and I enjoy going to soap opera fan events. We have been to multiple fan events for soap operas. We noticed that some actors didn't get attention and they weren't featured in some fan events some that played LGBTQ characters, or actors that had smaller roles that we would love to work with. We thought about doing our own fan events just for fun.

They hosted their first event, "Daytime Pride," in 2019. It featured actors who have played LGBTQ+ characters on soaps, like Freddie Smith (Sonny, DAYS) and Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R; ex-Leo, DAYS). Others included Camryn Grimes (Mariah, The Young and the Restless) and "Nuke" themselves (Van Hansis and Jake Silbermann, AKA Noah and Luke from As the World Turns).

The "Salem Proud" event was originally scheduled for late March, but has since been rescheduled for October 10 from 10 AM to 2 PM in Burbank, California. Wonderfully, $10 of each ticket will go to Los Angeles LGBT Center. Layne said:

The LA LGBT Center is a good fit since they help homeless youth there and they provide shelter and medical services for people in general.

Buy tickets for the event here. Later that same day will be the "Dishin' with DAYS" event, with other DAYS mainstays making appearances.